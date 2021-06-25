Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 leaked in official looking renders

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 11:18 am

Latest News

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 have been leaked in official looking renders which give us a first look at how the devices could look

Samsung's Galaxy Z fold 3 has been a much-anticipated phone since the leaks started coming in. We now have an official-looking render that reveals some of the hardware aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. 

 

Courtesy of known leaker Evan Blass, we may have a first look at the foldable and the flippable devices from Samsung that could arrive later this year. The render for the Z Fold 3 shows that there would be a hole-punch style camera on the top at the left side of the screen, despite there being rumours that the Z Fold 3 will equip an under-display front camera. 

 

Z Fold 3 render

 

The render also confirms that the Z Fold 3 will come with S-Pen support that could be specifically made for the Z Fold 3, as we can see a 'Fold Edition' label on the top of the S-Pen. In addition, the triple camera setup on the top left has a more subtle design compared to the Galaxy S21 series. 

 

None of the three cameras looks like a periscope sensor meaning the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could retain the camera setup from last year's Z Fold 2 consisting of the Wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. The fingerprint sensor also seems to be integrated into the power button itself for easy unlocking. 

 

The Z Flip 3 doesn't have a much detailed picture, but the one we have portrays a dual-tone design on the back of the phone. It could employ a metal frame with a dual-screen setup and a slightly bigger outer screen than last year's Z Flip, showing notifications, battery level, and clock. 

 

Both the phones are expected to debut at Samsung's next Unpacked event, which may take place in early August.

Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

Samsung and AMD's new GPU delayed, leaks suggest

Samsung completes the shift of Display Manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 might be priced lower than its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 reportedly are in mass production now

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi 11 Lite pre-orders begin today from 12PM

Poco X3 GT expected to launch soon

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies