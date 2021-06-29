Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 display sizes leaked

Samsung’s next-generation foldable devices – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to launch soon. An official-looking render of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 surfaced recently, now the display sizes of the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones have leaked online.

Tipster Tron (@FrontTron), via ETNews, recently shared the display sizes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with dual screens. So the primary screen maybe 7.55 inches with a 4:3:2 aspect ratio and the cover screen could be 6.23 inches with a 5:4 aspect ratio.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch primary display with a 25:9 aspect ratio. In addition, there will be a 1.9-inch secondary screen on the cover. Other details were not revealed in the leak.

The render for the Z Fold 3 showed that there would be a hole-punch style camera on the top at the left side of the screen. The render also confirms that the Z Fold 3 will come with S-Pen support that could be specifically made for the Z Fold 3 since the stylus has “Fold Edition” laser-etched on it.

The foldable smartphone could also offer a triple rear camera setup. However as of now, there is no information about the specifications of the camera.

It is expected that Samsung will announce the foldable smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 3. The phones have also reportedly entered production.

As per earlier leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 – 6.9-inches. It could have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. The Z Flip 3 should also be powered by a flagship processor called the Snapdragon 888.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be the first foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone could arrive with a combined battery capacity of 4,275 mAh (2,215 mAh + 2,060 mAh). The foldable smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-camera with a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup.