Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 12:07 pm

Samsung is likely to launch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3 and a pair of Galaxy Tab S7 models.
Samsung has already confirmed that it will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August. Now seems like Samsung has confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Fold successor, dubbed as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event.

Samsung on its social media handles has unveiled its updated butterfly logo used for the Galaxy Fold series in the Mystic Bronze colour, revealing that the launch would take place at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5.

While Samsung did not reveal the name of the handset, the mention of “fold” in the text confirms that the device will be at the upcoming event.



The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will be a virtual event this time because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and will start at 7:30 pm IST (10 am ET) and will be live-streamed on Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com. Alongside, Samsung is likely to launch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Watch 3 and a pair of Galaxy Tab S7 models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 expected specifications


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is said to come with a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED as well, with a size of 6.23 inches. It will come with 5G support.

It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC along with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is likley to be a dual battery setup in Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 10-megapixel sensor both on the inside and the outside. The triple camera setup on the back would feature a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens.

