Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition to cost Rs 1,77,068

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition will come with a hefty price tag of $2480.

Samsung recently announced a limited edition of its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition, the brand did not reveal the price of the upcoming special edition.

Now it is reported that the Special Edition will come with a hefty price tag of $2480. This means that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 1,77,068. The price was revealed by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers. Interestingly, the company is offering a discount of $440, which brings down the cost to $2040. The special Edition comes with a host of interesting features.

The box comes with a Galaxy Z Flip with a Pebble Gray verison with Thom Browne iconic red, white and Blue strips across the phone. The box also bundles a limited edition Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Buds+ with the same Pebble Gray colour options. Furthermore, users will get two custom Thom Browne straps for the Galaxy Watch Active2, a gray leather strap and a black rubber strap. Customers will also get exclusive watch faces.

Apart from this, the rest of the specifications remain similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.