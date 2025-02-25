New Samsung Galaxy A Series Launch Teased in India; Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, A26 5G Specs Tipped

Samsung has begun teasing the a new Galaxy A series launch in India and it is expected that the brand will debut the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the Galaxy A26 5G. The specifications of all three devices have also been tipped and here’s everything to expect from them.

Samsung India has posted a couple of teaser videos on X, one of which has the caption, “A new design, new colours, new looks and a whole new vibe. Stay tuned!”. Speaking of the design, the Galaxy A56 5G renders have leaked once before, suggesting it will indeed sport a new rear camera design.

The device’s back panel appears to have a vertical pill-shaped camera module housing three Sensors which is unlike the Galaxy A55 5G that had a separate cutouts for each sensor. The device could retain the flat sides, a metal frame, key island, and more.

The new Galaxy A series launch could take place around mid-March but the brand hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A26 5G: Leaked Specifications

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has given a glimpse at the specs of all the three upcoming Galaxy A series devices. Starting with the Galaxy A56 5G, it could get a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits high brightness mode, and Gorilla glass victus+ protection on the front and back. It will be powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, and will run on Android 15-based One UI 7. Further, the device will receive updates for 6 years including both OS updates and security patches. The device should get Galaxy AI features as well.

The cameras could include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor along with a 12MP front-facing sensor. It may get a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. There should be an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

The Galaxy A36 5G could also get the same display as A56 5G, paired with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, the Galaxy A26 5G may get a similar display as the other two but with a notch and a lower 800 nits brightness. It could have the Exynos 1380 processor, One UI 7 with 6 OS updates, 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 12MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.