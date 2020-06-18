Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G key specs revealed via Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G phone will run on Android 10 and will likely debut with Samsung’s upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top.

Advertisement

Samsung will reportedly launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5. Now Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with some of its key specs.



As per the GeekBench listing, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G carries model number SM-F707B. The phone has 'kona' motherboard, which confirms that it runs the Snapdragon 865 SoC which is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 10 and will likely debut with Samsung’s upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top.



The single-core score for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Geekbench is 970 points, while the multi-core score for the phone is listed to be 3220 points. As per a previous 3C certification, the phone will ship with the 15W charger.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will allegedly launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Fold 2. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 4G LTE connectivity. It is currently not known whether the company will add a new processor or add 5G modem and antennas to the same chipset. As per multiple reports, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with 256GB of internal storage and it might be available in the new Brown colour option.

Via

Advertisement