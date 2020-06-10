Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 to launch date leaked

Additionally, the company is reported to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with Galaxy Watch 3 during the launch event.

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation of Note series, which will be named as Galaxy Note 20. The new series is now reported to launch on August 5. Additionally, the company is reported to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with Galaxy Watch 3 during the launch event.

As per a report by The Korea Herald, Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 3 along with Galaxy Note 20 series. The report further mentions that the company might also introduce Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone during the launch event. The company will hold the annual ‘Unpacked’ event on the said date.

Furthermore, a tipster Jon Prosser said that the company is planning to launch new products on August 5. The tipster claims that the brand will introduce Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphones and Galaxy Note 20 series. The tipster says that the phones will be available on August 20th.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 4G LTE connectivity. It is currently not known whether the company will add a new processor or add 5G modem and antennas to the same chipset. As per multiple reports, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to come with 256GB of internal storage and it might be available in the new Brown colour option.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be available in two variants: the standard Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with a flat display, while the Galaxy Note 20+ is reported to be available with a curved display. The Galaxy Note 20+ is also reported to come with a 108-megapixel rear camera. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a 7.7-inch display.