Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 Indian pricing revealed, pre-booking commences

Samsung has finally launched its new foldables, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in India a week after the global debut. The new Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 have minor upgrades over last year’s Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Apart from that, Samsung is also offering an exclusive 1TB variant of the Z Fold 4 and the Bespoke colour edition of the Z Flip 4 via its website.

Pre-book for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 in India starts on August 16, 2022, across all leading online and offline retail stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Live at noon on August 16.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant in India. In addition, Bespoke Edition offers glass colours, and frame options that will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. In addition, consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999.

Samsung also revealed the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which costs Rs 17,999. The Galaxy Watch 5 LTE (44mm) costs Rs 35,999 while the 40mm model costs Rs 32,999. The Galaxy Watch 5 Bluetooth (44mm) model costs Rs 30,999 while the 40mm variant costs Rs 27,999. The Watch 5 Pro (45mm) with LTE costs Rs 49,999 while the Bluetooth variant (45mm) comes at Rs 44,999.

Pre-booking offers for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8000.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7000. Pre-book customers will also get 1 year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 6000. They can also opt for a No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months.

Additionally, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 at midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5199 free. On purchasing Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, they will get Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2000 and Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free. These Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there is a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display on the outside is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED panel. It has a 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The phone packs a 4400mAh battery cell with 25W fast charging and wireless charging support. Reverse wireless charging support is present as well. In addition, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powers the smartphone along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and lastly, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 zoom lens and OIS.

There are two front cameras on the phone. The one on the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It will run OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L. In addition, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also has two displays. On the front, it has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. In addition, it features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which is bumped up from 3300mAh on the Z Flip 3 which also had slower 15W charging. It also has wireless charging support and reverses wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 4 runs OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.