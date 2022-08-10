Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Still the same appealing foldable?

Samsung’s new clamshell style folding phone, called the Z Flip 4, has now been unveiled by the brand. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was one of the highest selling foldable smartphones of last year and the Z Flip 4 has to maintain the reputation of its predecessor and what it brought to the market. We were able to get our hands-on on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and here’s the first look of the device:
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Design
The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains very similar to the Z Flip 3. The camera island on the Flip 4 looks similar to the predecessor. Next, Samsung claims to have improved the hinge design a bit further making it even sturdier. Same as the Z Fold 4, we can say that one would easily require both the hands to unfold the phone.
The free-play of the hinge also seems to be improved. Also, the fingerprint sensor remains at the side, same as the previous generation Flip and also retains the IPX8 rating. However, one thing we didn’t like much is the button placement which is still high up in the upper half of the device when it is unfolded. This makes the buttons slightly more difficult to reach with one handed usage.
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Displays
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In addition, there’s support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate as well. The display, in our initial hands-on, looks good.
The crease on the display is still visible and one can still feel it if you scroll through it with your finger. We couldn’t figure out if it was less noticeable than last year’s Z Flip 3 as the hands-on time was short.
The cover display is a 1.9-inch, AMOLED display with a 260 x 512 pixels resolution. The size of the display remains identical to Z Flip 3 and not bigger, which some leaks claimed.
A detailed experience with the displays will be shared by us in the near future.
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Software
The new foldable from Samsung adopts Android 12 as its OS, which is based on OneUI 4.1.1. The performance of the device seemed smooth during the time period we could use it. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Battery
The device comes with a bigger battery capacity this time around, and that’s 3700mAh, that has been bumped up from 3300mAh on Z Flip 3. It also supports faster 25W fast charging compared to 15W on Z Flip 3. There’s support for fast wireless charging as well.
Galaxy Z Flip 4: Cameras
As for cameras, Samsung has equipped the device with the same dual sensor setup as Z Flip 3. This includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it sports a 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing sensor.