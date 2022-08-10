Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 First Look: Still the same appealing foldable?

The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains very similar to the Z Flip 3. The camera island on the Flip 4 looks similar to the predecessor. Next, Samsung claims to have improved the hinge design a bit further making it even sturdier. Same as the Z Fold 4, we can say that one would easily require both the hands to unfold the phone.

The free-play of the hinge also seems to be improved. Also, the fingerprint sensor remains at the side, same as the previous generation Flip and also retains the IPX8 rating. However, one thing we didn’t like much is the button placement which is still high up in the upper half of the device when it is unfolded. This makes the buttons slightly more difficult to reach with one handed usage.