Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: What has changed?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has been one of the most anticipated lineup of foldable smartphones and its fourth generation has been unveiled today. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung comes a year after Z Fold 3 was unveiled and it has some improvements over its predecessor. While we were able to go hands-on with the Z Fold 4 for a short period of time, here’s our first look at the device:
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Design
The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 largely remains unchanged in comparison to the Z Fold 3. The camera island on the Fold 4 looks similar to the predecessor. On the inside as well, you get the same under-display camera as last year. However, Samsung claims to have improved the hinge design a bit further making it even sturdier with the latest Z Fold 4. We can say that now one would easily require both the hands to unfold the phone unlike Z Fold 3, which could possibly be unfolded with a single hand. The free-play of the hinge also seems to be improved. Also, the fingerprint sensor remains at the side, same as the previous generation fold.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Displays
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there’s support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate as well. The display, in our initial hands-on, looks vibrant and bright but we need to how it responds in different lighting conditions.
As for the crease, it is still visible and one can still feel it if you scroll through it with your finger. If we compare visibilty of crease with last year’s Z Fold 3 it seems quite identical. However, we will be able to tell you more in our detailed review.
The cover display is a 6.2-inch HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The cover display is now slightly less narrower which makes it a little more comfortable to use. Again, a detailed experience would be shared by us in the near future.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Software
The new foldable from Samsung adopts Android 12L as its OS, which is based on OneUI 4.1.1. Android 12L is a slightly more tablet friendly UI which should help with the huge display when the device is unfolded. During the hands-on time, the software seemed smooth during the time period we could use it. Moreover, a new task bar feature has been added for a better multi-tasking experience. Also during our usage, we were able to test out the S-Pen and we can say the experience was very smooth.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Battery
The device comes with the same battery capacity as last year, and that’s 4400mAh. It supports the same 25W fast charging alongside fast wireless charging.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Cameras
As for cameras, Samsung has upgraded the main sensor from a 12MP lens on Z Fold 3 to a 50MP f/1.8 sensor on the Z Fold 4. The rest of the cameras remain the same. Both the battery backup and camera performance remain to be tested.