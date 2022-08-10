Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: What has changed?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In addition, there’s support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate as well. The display, in our initial hands-on, looks vibrant and bright but we need to how it responds in different lighting conditions.

As for the crease, it is still visible and one can still feel it if you scroll through it with your finger. If we compare visibilty of crease with last year’s Z Fold 3 it seems quite identical. However, we will be able to tell you more in our detailed review.

The cover display is a 6.2-inch HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2316 x 904 pixels resolution and 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The cover display is now slightly less narrower which makes it a little more comfortable to use. Again, a detailed experience would be shared by us in the near future.

