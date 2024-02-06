Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Launched: First-Ever Enterprise Exclusive Smartphone in India

Today, Samsung launched its first enterprise-focused smartphone in India, the Galaxy XCover 7. The handset debuted globally back last month and comes with a durable build. It is being marketed as a rugged smartphone that carries the IP68 rating along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification. Here are all the details about its India launch.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7: Price, Availability

Corporate and institutional customers can buy the Galaxy XCover 7 at Samsung.com and from the brand’s online EPP portal in India. Customers can further make enquiries at Samsung for bulk orders as well. The Galaxy XCover 7 is available in two editions – Standard and Enterprise and will be available at Rs 27,208 and Rs 27,530, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7: Specifications

The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display Refresh Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor, which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

The smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter for optics. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery, which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports the POGO PIN interface for charging.

Samsung says the Galaxy XCover7 adheres to military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) standards and has been rigorously tested to ensure it withstands severe weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and rain.

The IP68-rated smartphone is water- and dust-resistant and is also built to withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres, ensuring rough handling or accidents do not impact operations.