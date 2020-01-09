  • 11:45 Jan 09, 2020

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone goes official

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 11:24 am

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and it is loaded with 4050mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung has announced Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone in Finland. The rugged smartphone is priced at 499 euros which is approx. Rs 39,620. The Galaxy XCover Pro comes in a single Black colour. There is no word on when the company will launch it in other markets.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display can be operated with wet hands and gloves.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with Mali-G72 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and an external storage slot that supports up to 512 GB of microSD card.
 
On the camera front, the Galaxy XCover Pro is equipped with a dual-camera setup which comes with a combination of 25-megapixel primary lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also available on the device. The phone runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and it is loaded with 4050mAh removable battery with 15W fast charging support. The device is IP68 certified making it water and dust resistant and it is loaded MIL-STD-810G certified.  On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C port. The Galaxy XCover Pro has 165.2 x 76.5 x 9.94 mm and it weighs 217 grams.

