Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series can now track user’s menstrual cycle based on skin temperature

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch5 series earlier last year and gave it a bunch of health tracking features including calendar based menstrual cycle tracking for female users. Now, the company is rolling out an update putting the temperature sensor on the watch to use, allowing users to track their menstrual cycle based on the skin temperature.

Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro users can now get even deeper insights to manage their menstrual cycle and overall health. The new feature has already started rolling out progressively via Samsung Health app updates in Korea, the US and 30 other European markets. India is not included in the list as of now.

Samsung says that females are turning to temperature readings to forecast their next period, since basal body temperature (BBT) varies by menstrual phase. BBT needs to be measured immediately after waking and prior to any physical activity or impact from surroundings.

“Getting accurate BBT readings requires measurement the first thing every morning, a process that can be inconvenient and sometimes even forgotten. Samsung’s new feature automates this process, making it easier and more convenient”, said the brand.

How does the feature work?

The Cycle Tracking feature is powered by Natural Cycles. Integrated with Samsung’s sensor technology, it enables users to track skin temperature changes during sleep right from their wrist. Galaxy Watch5 series uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if conditions of surroundings change. The advanced Cycle Tracking helps users track ovulation and better predict when their next period will begin.

How to activate the feature?

Users first have to select Cycle Tracking in the Samsung Health app, add their most recent cycle information into the calendar, and then turn on ‘Predict period with skin temp’ in the settings.

Then, the readings that will be collected over the prior month will be displayed as a graph in Cycle Tracking. This will show users their period as well as their predicted ovulation and fertile window. All collected data is encrypted and stored securely on the user’s own device.

Cycle Tracking also evaluates symptoms entered into the daily log and provides relevant information and tips based on them, such as scheduling a day to relax to address fatigue or exercising gently to relieve premenstrual pelvic pain.

In addition, Samsung Health app suggests useful content to help better manage holistic health during cycles, such as guided stretching or meditation classes to reduce stress and achieve a better sleep at night.

However, Samsung notes that if a user takes hormonal birth control or is undergoing treatment, the new cycle tracking feature via temperature sensor will not be useful for tracking ovulation. Predictions may also vary depending on how the usage of the Galaxy Watch 5 is, by the user.