Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Watch4 Classic Specifications leaked

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest set of smartwatches on August 11 along with the foldable smartphones. These smartwatches have now been detailed unofficially ahead of the launch as the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, and Watch4 Classic specifications have been leaked.

Both the smartwatches will come in two models and the classic variants will have a bigger dial size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 classic will come in 42/46 mm sizes. The vanilla models will arrive in 40/44 mm dial sizes. The display size on 40mm Watch4 and 42mm Watch4 Classic will be 1.19-inches. On Watch4 44mm and Watch4 Classic 46mm, the display size will be 1.36-inches.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The resolution will be 450 x 450 pixels on all watches along with SuperAMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass DX protection. As confirmed before, these smartwatches will run Google Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 on top of it.

Galaxy Watch4

They will draw power from the Samsung Exynos W920 chip paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options on both of them include dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and 4G LTE optional. You will be able to sync it with your smartphone and as it will support notifications reply, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and more.

For health tracking, you get heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor. The watches are MIL-STD-810G certified with 5 ATM, IP68 certification. There’s a rotating bezel on the Watch4 Classic models. The vanilla Watch4 will have a more sportier look. The smaller variants have a 247mAh battery while the bigger models have a 361mAh battery cell.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is soon expected to launch in India. The support page of the smartwatch has now gone live on the company’s India, Russia, and Caribbean websites.