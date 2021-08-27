Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, Galaxy Buds2 India price revealed officially

Samsung today announced the launch of the Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2 in India. The Galaxy Watch4 series from Samsung comes loaded with Wear OS 3 and had developed it in collaboration with Google.

In India, the pre-booking for Galaxy Watch4 Series and Galaxy Buds2 will start from August 30, 2021. The Galaxy Buds2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colours. The TWS buds are priced at Rs 11,999.

The Galaxy Watch4 series comes in a total of eight variants in India. The 40mm Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth and LTE editions are priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. These will be available in Pink, Gold, Black & Silver colors. The 44mm Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth and LTE variants are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. These models will come in Black, Green & Silver colours.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm variants with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity are priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. Finally, the 46mm Bluetooth and LTE editions of the Galaxy Watch4 Classic come at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. All of these models come in Black & Silver colours.

The sale will commence on September 10, 2021. On pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 6000. On pre-booking Galaxy Buds2, consumers will be eligible for an e-voucher worth Rs 3000.

There is also cashback offers worth Rs 3,000 on pre-booking Galaxy Watch4 Series and Rs 1,200 on pre-booking Galaxy Buds2 across all leading banks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 that will handle the connectivity. You further get a 61mAh battery in each earbud. The case in which the earbuds will charge will pack a 472mAh battery. AKG tunes the audio.

Moving on, the buds themselves have a glossy finish. The buds also sport an Active Noise Cancellation feature along with a transparency mode for clearer Ambient sounds. Further, this will be achieved through a 3-mic setup.

You should get 18 hours of battery with ANC ON. This includes 5 hours from the earbuds plus 13 hours more with a charging case. With ANC Off, you get 29 hours, constituting 7.5 hours from earbuds.

You should be good to go for 55 minutes of playback with a 5-minute charge. The buds have Qi wireless charging support as well. Each of the earbuds has two drivers, including an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. The buds also have an IPX7 rating making them water-resistant. Along with the buds, Samsung also launched its third generation of foldable smartphones and the Watch4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series Specifications

Both the smartwatches come in two models, and the classic variants will have a bigger dial size. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 classic comes in 42/46 mm sizes. The vanilla models will arrive in 40/44 mm dial sizes. The display size on the 40mm Watch4 and 42mm Watch4 Classic will be 1.19-inches. On Watch4 44mm and Watch4 Classic 46mm, the display size will be 1.36-inches.

The resolution is 450 x 450 pixels on all watches, along with a SuperAMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass DX protection. As confirmed before, these smartwatches will run Google Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 on top of it.

They draw power from the newly unveiled Samsung Exynos W920 chip paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options on both of them include dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and 4G LTE optional. You will be able to sync it with your smartphone and as it will support notifications reply, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and more.

You get a heart rate monitor, BioActive sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor for health tracking. The watches are MIL-STD-810G certified with 5 ATM, IP68 certifications. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. There’s a rotating bezel on the Watch4 Classic models. The vanilla Watch4 will has a sportier look. The smaller variants have a 247mAh battery, while the bigger models have a 361mAh battery cell.