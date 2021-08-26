Samsung launches AR Filters on Instagram and Facebook

HomeNewsSamsung launches AR Filters on Instagram and Facebook

Samsung AR Filters have been launched. While using the AR filter on Instagram or Facebook, participants need to virtually place.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung has launched Augmented Reality (AR) filters on Instagram and Facebook. This will allow people to virtually experience how Samsung’s lifestyle TV, The Frame, would look in their homes.

Samsung AR filters will allow consumers to virtually experience The Frame in their living space by simply pointing their phone camera in any part of their home. They can also select different bezel and artwork options, check dimensions and match them with the space and décor. The AR filter makes it easy for consumers to explore and discover Samsung products from the comfort of their homes. As a result, they can make informed purchase decisions without stepping out of their homes.

After the launch of Samsung’s AR Demo for The Serif lifestyle TV and SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerator, The Frame AR filter on social media is a new addition to enhance the user experience.

Samsung has launched a new contest. This will allow four lucky contest participants to win The Frame by following a few simple steps. First, while using the AR filter on Instagram or Facebook, participants need to virtually place The Frame in their home environment.

Then they need to select a bezel of their choice, choose an artwork from the options provided or select one of their own. Finally, they need to click a screenshot of the AR filter and post it on their respective social media, tagging Samsung India. The contest is live and will end on September 9, 2021. Four lucky winners will be announced on September 27, 2021.

Meanwhile, Samsung launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone yesterday. The phone is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 8GB RAM with a 128GB storage version.

