Samsung Galaxy A14 launches in India with Exynos chip, 4G support, and a budget price tag

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 4G in India after it debuted the 5G variant in the country back in January of this year.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy a14 4G Launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 in India with an Exynos processor and 4G connectivity. Samsung debuted the device in Malaysia back in March but with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Apart from this, the Galaxy A14 runs on One UI 5 based on Android 13, has a full-HD+ display and more.

Samsung Galaxy A14: Price

Galaxy A14 starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4/128GB variant in India. It will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online stores. As an introductory offer, customers can avail a Rs 1000 cashback for a limited period. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in three shades, such as Black, Silver, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A14: Specifications

Galaxy a14 4g colours

The Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display that gets a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. It runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5 on top.

For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For optics, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

