Samsung Galaxy A14 launches in India with Exynos chip, 4G support, and a budget price tag

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 in India with an Exynos processor and 4G connectivity. Samsung debuted the device in Malaysia back in March but with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Apart from this, the Galaxy A14 runs on One UI 5 based on Android 13, has a full-HD+ display and more.

Samsung Galaxy A14: Price

Galaxy A14 starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4/128GB variant in India. It will be available across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online stores. As an introductory offer, customers can avail a Rs 1000 cashback for a limited period. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in three shades, such as Black, Silver, and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A14: Specifications

The Galaxy A14 4G sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display that gets a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Exynos 850 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. It runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5 on top.

For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For optics, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the device features a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.