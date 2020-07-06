Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support page goes live, to launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with two model numbers of SM-R845F and SM-R850 is now listed on the Samsung India support website.

Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 in India soon. The support page of the watch is live on Samsung India website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with two model numbers of SM-R845F and SM-R850 is now listed on the Samsung India support website. The existence of these pages confirms that the 41mm and 45mm versions of the smartwatch will be launched in India. To recall, Galaxy Watch Active 2 had model numbers - SM-R825F and SM-R835F.



As per leaks, Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes - 45mm or 41mm and the device will be available in both stainless steel and titanium variants. While 845F is the 45mm LTE variant the 850 is reported to be the 41mm Wi-Fi only variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will feature a circular Super AMOLED display and it will come with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well. It will run Tizen OS 5.5 and it will have 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The wearable device will support LTE and GPS connectivity.



The 41mm variant will come with a 1.2-inch display, while the 45mm version will sport a 1.4-inch display. The 41mm variant will measure 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, while the 45mm variant will measure 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. The 41mm and 45mm variants have a 247 mAh and 340 mAh battery respectively.



The smartwatch will come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It will come with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, 9 pulse-reading photodiodes and it will also support blood pressure monitoring as well.



