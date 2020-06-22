Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 to launch in India soon, bags BIS certifications

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2020 11:07 am

Both the devices have bagged certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India.
Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, known as Galaxy M01s. The brand will launch the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 in India soon. 

 

Both the devices have bagged certification from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS website hints that both the smartphone and smartwatch will be launched soon in India. The BIS certification reveals that the Galaxy M01s will come with model number SM-M01F/DS. The certification reveals that the smartwatch will come with model numbers including SM-R845F, SM-R855F and SM-R850F. 

 

That said, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone, though we have plenty of information about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and the device will be available in both stainless steel and titanium variants. 

 

The smartwatch will come with 8GB of internal storage and it will support LTE and GPS connectivity. The Galaxy Watch 3 will come with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well.

 

The upcoming smartwatch will come with an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor as well. It will come with 9 pulse-reading photodiodes and it will also support blood pressure monitoring. The 41mm and 45mm variants have a 247 mAh and 340 mAh battery respectively. The smartwatch will have 1GB of RAM on both variants and it will run on Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box.

 

