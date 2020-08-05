Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 announced with Super AMOLED display, Tizen OS 5.5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 9:55 pm

Samsung has today launched its new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, during the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two dial sizes and in LTE and non-LTE variants.

 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm and 45mm Bluetooth models are priced at $399 (approx Rs 30,000) and $429 (approx Rs 32,000), respectively. The LTE models are priced at $449.99 (approx Rs 33,600) and $479.99 (approx Rs 35,900), respectively.

The Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. The watch will be available starting from tomorrow August 6 in select markets. The Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications


The Galaxy Watch 3 45mm variant sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The Galaxy Watch 41mm comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. Both the models feature Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. The smartwatch comes with rotatable bezels as well.  It will be compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with 1.5 GB RAM and above; iOS: iPhone 5 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above.

 

The smartwatch comes with Exynos 9110 chipset and it runs Tizen OS 5.5. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device will support Bluetooth and Wifi as well as NFC and GPS. The smartwatch will come with 39 different sports modes and it will support electrocardiogram (ECG), heart-rate tracking and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch will be able to detect stress levels as well.

Moving on, the smartwatch comes with IP68 certification making it waterproof up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes. It is also MIL-STD-810G certified as well. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 also pack Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programs so you can track your workout progress on your watch.

The 45mm variant sports 247mAh battery, while the 41mm variant comes with 340mAh battery. The smartwatch will support wireless charging and it comes with up to 56 hours of battery life. The 45mm model measures 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm and the smaller 41mm variant measures 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm.

