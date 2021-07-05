Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event tipped for August 11

Samsung has been reportedly working on a bunch of devices. As per a new report, these devices could now launch in August. The Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 will consist of five products, including the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and more.

Digital Daily reports that the next ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ will be an online event. It will take place on August 11 and is claimed to start at 11 pm Korean time (7.30 pm IST). The launch event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel.

Products to be launched at ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2021’

The company will launch a total of five products per the report. These will include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smartwatches, and the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

An earlier report also states that the device could be launched in India soon after its global launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch will take place in September in India, according to that report. The global launch timeline for the device could be legitimate, considering Samsung usually hosts the major Galaxy Unpacked event in August every year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 have been leaked extensively in the past. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport a triple-camera setup at the rear. All three cameras will use a 12MP sensor, similar to their predecessor. If the sensors are the same as last year’s Fold, there could be a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto sensor.

As per another leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with dual screens. So the primary screen maybe 7.55 inches with a 4:3:2 aspect ratio, and the cover screen could be 6.23 inches with a 5:4 aspect ratio. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch primary display with a 25:9 aspect ratio.