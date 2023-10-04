Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Buds FE launched in India

Samsung launched the new FE series products globally, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE. While the S23 FE has been launched today in India, the Tab S9 FE series and the Buds FE have also tagged along. Here are all the details regarding the devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series: Price, Specifications,

Launch Offer

In India, the Tab S9 FE+ costs Rs 46,999 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model and Rs 54,999 for the 128GB 5G model. The 256GB Wi-Fi model costs Rs 56,999 and 5G model costs Rs 64,999. The Tab S9 FE on the other hand, costs Rs 36,999 for 128GB Wi-Fi model and Rs 44,999 for the 5G variant. As for the 256GB trims, the Wi-Fi model costs Rs 47,999 and the 5G model retails for Rs 55,999. They are available in Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender shades.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 or an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 3,000. It will be available beginning October 7 via Samsung’s own store, and other leading online and offline retail outlets.

The Tab S9 FE gets a 10.9-inch LCD display, while the Tab S9 FE+ has a 12.4-inch one. Both have an adaptive Refresh Rate of up to 90Hz and a full-HD+ resolution.

They draw power from an Exynos 1380 Processor and run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1. While there are 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options for the Tab S9 FE, the S9 FE+ has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The smaller tablet gets a single 8MP rear camera, while the bigger one has dual cameras, with an 8MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. They have a 12MP front-facing sensor.

The S9 FE packs an 8000mAh battery, and the S9 FE+ has a bigger 10,090mAh battery. Both of them support 45W fast wired charging. Other features they have in common include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, dual speakers with AKG-tuned audio, in-box S-Pen and an IP68-rated build similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Price, Specifications, Launch offer

The Galaxy Buds FE cost Rs 9,999 while with bank offer, it can come down to Rs 7,999. It will be available on Amazon India, Samsung’s own store and select retail outlets from October 5 while deliveries begin October 7.

The new Galaxy Buds FE offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound modes. It packs automatically personalized beamforming through the advanced three-microphone system and AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separating your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls.

Galaxy Buds FE provides up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds and up to 30 hours, including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds and up to 21 hours, including the case. If you have multiple Samsung devices with Auto Switch, Galaxy Buds FE connects to whatever device you are on.