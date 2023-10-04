Samsung Galaxy S23 FE debuts in India: Details to know

HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy S23 FE debuts in India: Details to know

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has debuted in India with an Exynos chipset.

By Abhishek Malhotra
A new Fan Edition (FE) smartphone called the Galaxy S23 FE has been launched in India by Samsung, a year after the Galaxy S21 FE was introduced. The latest device features triple rear cameras and Samsung’s own Exynos chip for certain regions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs, India Price

The Galaxy S23 FE is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the top-end model, 8GB + 256GB, is priced at Rs 64,999. The device will go on sale in October via Amazon India and other retail stores. It can be availed in colours such as Purple, Graphite, and Mint. As a part of the launch offer, HDFC Bank card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 10,000.

The Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a of 2340 x 1080 pixels, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back and front and a of 120Hz. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in countries like the US and an Exynos 2200 for the rest of the world, including India. It is paired with 8GB of and 128GB or 256GB storage. It ships with 13-based One 5.1 and will get 4 years of major upgrades and 5 years of security patches.

The device has a triple camera setup for optics, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The front camera packs a 10-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired support and wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the device include 6E, NFC, GPS, 5G, v5.3 and a USB-C port for charging. The device is rated and also equips stereo speakers.

The device is in the category of other flagships, such as the OnePlus 11 5G, iQOO 11 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro and more, all of which pack a better chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chipset is currently the most powerful offering by Qualcomm and has proven to be one of the best SoCs to date in our review of the smartphones that come equipped with it.

Samsung is also debuting other new Galaxy FE series products in India, such as the Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and the Galaxy Buds FE.

