Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant to launch soon in India

Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE variant with Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets tablets in June this year. Now the company will launch the Wi-Fi version in India soon.

Amazon has created a microsite for the upcoming launch of the tablet. The listing does not reveal the tablet’s price or sale date. It only confirmed that the Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is “coming soon” to India. This suggests an imminent launch in the country.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE LTE variant comes in two variants in India – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. It is yet to be seen if the Wi-Fi variant will come with the same RAM and storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be ideal for work and study with its big 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

On the software front, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.