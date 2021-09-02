Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant launched in India

Samsung has today launched the Wi-Fi variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. The company launched the LTE variant of the tablet in India in June this year. Now the Wi-Fi variant is also official in India.

The LTE version comes in two memory options – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB which are priced at Rs 46,999 and Rs 50,999 respectively. The tablet is already available for purchase in India through Amazon. It comes in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Green colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

The new Samsung tablet comes with its big 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE also comes with an S Pen in the box. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

In terms of audio, it is equipped with dual speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Audio. On the software front, the tablet runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

For connectivity, the device comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.