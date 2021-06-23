Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India with these offers

These new tablets will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and retail stores.

Samsung’s newly-launched tablets – Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite – will go on sale in India. These new tablets will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and retail stores.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in two colours- Gray and Silver.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at Rs 14999 for LTE and Rs 11999 for the WIFI model. Both the tablets are now available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners.

Samsung is providing exciting introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can get Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10000 off on the Keyboard Cover (effective price of the cover with the discount offer is Rs 4999). Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, which means that you can now own Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starting at Rs 2499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and plenty of storage. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T) and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card to store your favourite content, music and more. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (compatible charger isn't bundled in the box).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.