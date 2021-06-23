Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India with these offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 3:22 pm

Latest News

These new tablets will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and retail stores.
Advertisement

Samsung’s newly-launched tablets – Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite – will go on sale in India. These new tablets will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals and retail stores.

 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours – Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Whereas, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in two colours- Gray and Silver.

Advertisement

 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46999 for 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 50999 for 6GB +128GB variant. While Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in 3GB + 32GB and priced at Rs 14999 for LTE and Rs 11999 for the WIFI model. Both the tablets are now available on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners.

 

Samsung is providing exciting introductory offers with Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can get Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10000 off on the Keyboard Cover (effective price of the cover with the discount offer is Rs 4999). Not only this, on Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, you can get up to 6 months of no-cost EMI, which means that you can now own Galaxy Tab A7 Lite starting at Rs 2499 per month.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (compatible charger sold separately).

 

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port.  In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and plenty of storage. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1. 

 

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T) and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card to store your favourite content, music and more. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (compatible charger isn't bundled in the box).

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to Launch in India on June 18

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, S7 FE price leaked ahead of June 18 launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go announced with Intel Celeron processor, 14-inch display

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies