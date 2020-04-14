Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite complete specs, price revealed online

The listing reveals that the tablet will be available in two colour options including Oxford Grey and Agora Blue.

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on the next-generation tablet in the Galaxy S-series, which will be known as Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Now, the tablet has been found listed on a British retailer’s website revealing its complete specifications and price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been listed on Argo, a British retailer website. The listing reveals that the tablet will be available in two colour options including Oxford Grey and Agora Blue. Furthermore, it also confirms that the tablet will come with S-Pen support and the company will provide a Book Cover that will be sold separately. As for the pricing, is concerned, the retailer has listed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet for £339, which roughly translate to Rs 38,178.

Advertisement

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will come with a 10.4-inch Full HD+ LED display. The tablet is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB using microSD card.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera and for the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter for video calling. The tablet runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s custom OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery and the listing also confirms that it will come with a headphone jack. On the connectivity front, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. The tablet measures 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm and it weighs 467 grams.