Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) specifications and Price Leaked

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India around two years ago. Now the company is working on to bring an updated model called Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) key details have now been leaked.

Pricebaba in collaboration with Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the details including variants and price. In addition, a Twitter user Snoopy Tech has also leaked the marketing images of the upcoming Galaxy tablet.

As per the leak, the upcoming Samsung tablet will come in two variants – WiFi and LTE. Both the models will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For the pricing details, the leak tells us that the WiFi option will be priced at €379 (approx. Rs 30,900). The LTE model will carry a price tag of €439 (approx. Rs 35,800).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) Specs

The tablet will come with a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1200 pixels. Like the previous Tab S6 Lite model, this new one will include SPen that can be placed at right side of the device.

Further, it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood. The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the Exynos 9611 SoC. Besides, the tablet is likely to be equipped with a dual speaker setup tuned by AKG.

In addition, it will run on Android 12 OS out of the box. For the camera, the tablet could sport an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) is tipped to be backed by the 7040mAh battery. The source claims that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) will come with same design and other specifications as the Tab S6 Lite.