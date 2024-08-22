Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 Ultra Leak Confirms There Will Be No Tab S10

Samsung might seem finished with its events for the year but that’s not true, as the company is planning to unveil a few more devices, including the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series which has already leaked once before. The new leak shows the promo materials of the Tab S10 Plus and the Tab S10 Ultra, while also confirming there’ll be no vanilla Tab S10 model.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, where the publication has shown off the two upcoming tablets, including the Tab S10 Plus and the Tab S10 Ultra. The marketing materials of the two tablets also confirm that the Galaxy Tab S10 series will consist of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra only, and there won’t be an entry level option this time.

The publication suggests that these could be reserved for the other cheaper tablets from the brand, such as the Galaxy Tab A, or even the Galaxy Tab S9 FE from last year. Aside from that, the promo materials of the Tab S10 Plus and the Tab S10 Ultra also confirm that the tablets will retain the same design as the former two Ultra and Plus models in the Tab S8 and the Tab S9 series. There’ll be a slight difference where the S-Pen resides, where the housing would be of a different shade than the rest of the tablet.

Leaks suggest that the Tab S10 series will be arriving in October this year, alongside the Galaxy S24 FE. Another recent report from known tipster IceUniverse claims that Samsung will use MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC across the Galaxy Tab S10 range, which means the standard, Plus, and the Ultra model will get the same Dimensity chip.

This is a significant move from Samsung, considering it has been sticking to Snapdragon flagship processors for its Tablets for the past couple of years.