Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series launched in India: Who does it compete with?

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, including the standard Galaxy Tab A9 and the Galaxy Tab A9+. Where the Tab A9 has a MediaTek chipset, the Tab A9+ packs a Snapdragon Processor under the hood. Here’s what else they have to offer and more information about their competitors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Specifications, Price

The Galaxy Tab A9 comes in a 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi variant that is priced at Rs 12,999, while the 4G LTE model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 15,999. They are available to pre-order via Amazon, where you can get it for Rs 10,800 when ordering with a SBI bank card.

The Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD display with an 800×1300 pixels WQXGA Resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

The tablet gets an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing sensor. A 5100mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support backs it up. Then, it gets dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Specifications, Price

The Galaxy Tab A9+ comes in an 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi variant that is priced at Rs 20,999, while the 5G model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 22,999. They are available to pre-order via Amazon, where you can avail it for Rs 16,999 when making the purchase with a SBI bank card.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920×1200 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

Further, it has an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing sensor. A 7040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support backs it up. Then, it gets quad speakers tuned by AKG, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series: Competition

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is competing with other budget tablets, such as the Redmi Pad, which gets a better display, quad speakers, and a bigger battery as well. The Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,499; at that price, it offers the same chipset and higher storage at 128GB.

As for the Galaxy Tab A9+, it competes with the Xiaomi Pad 6, which starts at Rs 23,999. With a higher price tag of Rs 1,000, it gets you a better chipset, better display, bigger battery, more RAM and even more storage as well.