HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Tab A9 series launched in India: Who does it compete...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series launched in India: Who does it compete with?

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, including two new models.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, including the standard Galaxy Tab A9 and the Galaxy Tab A9+. Where the Tab A9 has a MediaTek chipset, the Tab A9+ packs a Snapdragon under the hood. Here’s what else they have to offer and more information about their competitors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: Specifications, Price

The Galaxy Tab A9 comes in a 4GB+64GB variant that is priced at Rs 12,999, while the model with 4GB and 64GB storage costs Rs 15,999. They are available to pre-order via Amazon, where you can get it for Rs 10,800 when ordering with a SBI bank card.

The Galaxy Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch display with an 800×1300 pixels WQXGA and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable. It runs on 13-based One 5.1 out of the box.

The tablet gets an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing sensor. A 5100mAh battery with 15W support backs it up. Then, it gets dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Buds FE launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: Specifications, Price

The Galaxy Tab A9+ comes in an 8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi variant that is priced at Rs 20,999, while the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 22,999. They are available to pre-order via Amazon, where you can avail it for Rs 16,999 when making the purchase with a SBI bank card.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 1920×1200 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

Further, it has an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing sensor. A 7040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support backs it up. Then, it gets quad speakers tuned by AKG, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series: Competition

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is competing with other budget tablets, such as the Redmi Pad, which gets a better display, quad speakers, and a bigger battery as well. The Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,499; at that price, it offers the same chipset and higher storage at 128GB.

As for the Galaxy Tab A9+, it competes with the Xiaomi Pad 6, which starts at Rs 23,999. With a higher price tag of Rs 1,000, it gets you a better chipset, better display, bigger battery, more RAM and even more storage as well.

Also See:

Honor 90 Review: The comeback phone

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.