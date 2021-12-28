Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India launch teased

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab A8 in the US a couple of weeks back and the support page for the same tablet popped up on the official website of Samsung India hinting towards an imminent launch of the device in the country. Now, an official teaser has confirmed that the Tab A8 from Samsung will soon launch in the country.

An Amazon India landing page confirms some of the key features of the Galaxy Tab A8 including a 10.5-inch display, 6.9mm thickness, three colours in which it will be available in, 7,040 mAh battery, 1TB microSD card support and more. The Galaxy Tab A8 succeeds the Galaxy Tab A7 from 2020. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for the WiFi model comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,700) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels screen resolution. The tablet is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T618 processor along with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. In addition, the device comes with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash on the camera front. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The tablet features Quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It weighs 508 grams and measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS and USB 2.0 Type-C.