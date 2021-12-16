Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 announced, India launch soon

Samsung has announced the launch of its tablet in the A-series. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT display, a 7,040mAh battery, a quad-speaker setup and more.

This tablet will launch in India as well. Its support page has been spotted on the official website, suggesting its imminent launch in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 pricing details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for the WiFi model comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approx. Rs 19,700) for the 3GB + 32GB variant, EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 22,300) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

The LTE variant is priced at EUR 279 (approx. Rs 24,000) for the 3GB+ 32GB LTE model. The 4GB + 64GB LTE model is priced at EUR 309 (Rs 26,570 approx.) and the top-end 4GB+128GB LTE model is priced at EUR 359 (Rs 30,870 approx.).

The tablet is available in Gray, Silver and Pink Gold colour options.

Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels screen resolution. The tablet is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T618 processor along with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. In addition, the device comes with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash on the camera front. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The tablet features Quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It weighs 508 grams and measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm.

In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS and USB 2.0 Type-C.