Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE announced

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 features an 8.4-inch WUXGA display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

Samsung has announced the launch of a new tablet with Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020). The tablet has been launched in the US and it comes with a price tag of $279.99, which roughly translate to Rs 21,300.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.4 is available in Mocha colour option. Coming to the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 features an 8.4-inch WUXGA display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be none other than Samsung Exynos 7904 chipset.

The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The tablet also features LTE connectivity and it comes with a single SIM slot along with a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, while the for the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet runs on Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI running on top of it.

The device features a 5000mAh battery with up to 99 hours of music playtime, up to 11 hours of internet usage and up to 12 hours of video playtime. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and more.