  • 13:26 Mar 26, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2020 12:24 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 features an 8.4-inch WUXGA display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of a new tablet with Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020). The tablet has been launched in the US and it comes with a price tag of $279.99, which roughly translate to Rs 21,300. 

 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.4 is available in Mocha colour option. Coming to the specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 features an 8.4-inch WUXGA display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, which is said to be none other than Samsung Exynos 7904 chipset. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Advertisement

 

The tablet comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The tablet also features LTE connectivity and it comes with a single SIM slot along with a microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, while the for the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet runs on Android 9.0 Pie with OneUI running on top of it. 

 

The device features a 5000mAh battery with up to 99 hours of music playtime, up to 11 hours of internet usage and up to 12 hours of video playtime. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and more.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console listing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) render leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 renders and specs leaked online

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Windows Update breaks Windows defender

Top 10 Wallpapers for your PC

Intel chips learn to smell

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies