Samsung Galaxy S25+ Remains in Active Development: Report

While Samsung is all set to debut the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 next week, leaks have already begun speculating what next year’s Galaxy S25 series could bring to the table. A recent report suggesting that Samsung won’t be bringing the Galaxy S25+ has now been contradicted by another report, which states that the Plus model is still in development and will indeed be launched.

The report stating that Samsung won’t be making the Galaxy S25+ came from Android Headlines, citing IMEI database as its source where the concerned model simply wasn’t listed. As a result, the publication concluded that the device does not exist. However, GalaxyClub, which is another publication that popularly reports about Samsung and its upcoming products, contradicts the report and says, “like all recent Galaxy S generations, the S25 series again consists of three devices (translated).”

As per GalaxyClub, these are internally referred to by the code names F1, F2 and F3, among others, while the model names attached to them are S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra, respectively. Furthermore, they carry model numbers SM-S931, SM-S936 and SM-S938 which is the usual scheme the Korean brand follows.

The same publication recently also shared the camera specs of the regular S25 and the S25+. According to that report, Samsung will be using the same 50MP primary rear camera sensor in the Galaxy S25 and S25+ which it used in the Galaxy S24 series. The website didn’t reveal further details about the sensor, such as sensor size and Pixel size. In addition, they will also pack the same 12MP front-facing sensor seen in Galaxy S24 and the S24+.

“If exciting things are going to happen with the Galaxy S25’s camera in 2025, this must be done with the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras,” the report read. There’s no information regarding these two Sensors as of now.