Samsung Galaxy S25 February 2025 Update Rolled Out Globally

Samsung has rolled out the Galaxy S25 February 2025 update globally which also comes as the first security patch release post the launch of the handset. The update, apart from bringing the latest security patch, has also stabilised some functions of the devices as per the changelog.

Samsung has released the update globally (including India) at around the same time which is also quite rare for the brand considering it usually releases them region by region in a phased manner. The update carries a size of 663.09 MB for the Galaxy S25+ and 558 MB for the Galaxy S25. The update mentions that the security of the device and the overall stability functions as well.

One could also notice the seamless updates support on the Galaxy S25 devices similar to the Galaxy A55 5G from last year. Seamless updates allows users to use their devices while the update is installed in the background, unlike the older process where they had to wait till the device completed the reboot process to complete the update. We also noticed that the updat installed much faster on the Galaxy S25 series compared to those devices which do not support seamless updates.

The Galaxy S25 February 2025 update has arrived a little late than Samsung’s usual schedule as it was running the December 2024 patch until now. A similar situation has been persistent with Samsung’s One UI 7 update as well which still hasn’t arrived on the older devices for which the brand is also receiving some backlash from consumers on X.

Samsung recently released One UI 7 Beta 4 after a gap of more than a month since its last beta, shortly after which Beta 5 was also released as a hotfix update. The beta 4 update has several new features to offer, including support for AI filters, log video recording on the S24 Ultra, and more.