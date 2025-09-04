Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched with Exynos 2400 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has been officially announced by the company with a bigger battery, an upgrade selfie sensor, a more powerful chip, and faster charging over its predecessor. Here’s everything to know about the newly announced Galaxy S25 FE. The company also announced the launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price, Availability

The Galaxy S25 FE will come in three models, all with 8GB RAM, with storage options including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It can be bought in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White shades. Pricing and availability in India will be updated shortly.

The company also announced that the Galaxy S25 series will get the stable Android 16-based One UI 8 update starting this month.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications

The Galaxy S25 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The back is also protected with Gorilla Glass.

The phone is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 512GB storage. It ships with Android 15-based One UI 8.0 out of the box and will get 7 years of Android OS upgrades and security patches.

For optics, the device has a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. The front camera packs a 12-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

The phone is backed up by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired Fast charging support along with 25W wireless charging support also. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4 and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP68 rated, equips stereo speakers, and has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Price, Features

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE India price will be revealed soon.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE feature a 1-way dynamic driver paired with enhanced ANC up to 32dB which reduces ambient noise. Crystal Clear Call technology uses an advanced pre-trained machine learning model to isolate your voice, ensuring conversations remain clear even in noisy environments. The call experience is also improved by the adjusted microphone position, which is optimized for voice pickup with microphones facing towards the user’s mouth. It has a total of three mics.

Users can simply pinch the Blade to make selections or swipe for volume control. It’s also easier to connect via the pairing button on the cradle for transitions between Galaxy devices. With Auto Switch, Galaxy Buds 3 FE actively detect audio activity and transfer the connection seamlessly for continuous listening across all of your Galaxy devices.

When phrases like “Hey Google” are used, Buds 3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands — just the user’s voice. Users can check their daily agenda or email without removing their phone from their pocket or bag. For translation, they can use Buds 3 FE with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on their smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or have a conversation with someone in another language.

The Galaxy Buds 3 FE feature the same Blade Design as the Buds 3 Pro. It gets a matte dual-tone finish and semi-transparent accents, but misses out on the Blade light. The earbuds also offer seamless integration with Galaxy devices, including quick access from system settings and app-free control from any screen.

As for runtime, Samsung promises up to 6-hour playback time and up to 24 hours of total playback time with ANC ON and the hours increase to 8.5 hours and 30 hours, respectively, with ANC OFF. The buds have a 53mAh battery while the case packs a 515mAh cell. Thhere’s Bluetooth v5.4, along with Proximity, Hall, Touch, and Pressure Sensors. The buds are IP54 rated also.