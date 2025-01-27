Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB Model Now Available in India but There’s a Catch

Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices were launched globally last week but what wasn’t announced at the time was a 128GB model of the vanilla Galaxy S25 in India. The price of the Galaxy S25 128GB model has now been revealed through a tipster on X, but there’s a drawback in choosing this variant over the 256GB and 512GB versions.

As per Abhishek Yadav on X, the Galaxy S25 128GB model is available in India for Rs 74,999. However, the catch here is that it comes with UFS 3.1 storage which is a downgrade from the UFS 4.0 storage used in 256GB and 512GB models. While this may not bother many as the real-world results may not vary much, it is worth noting that you won’t get all the latest specifications if you opt for a Rs 75k device compared to the same phone’s higher variants.

The S25 comes in at Rs 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim and Rs 92,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The 128GB model, however, doesn’t show up on Samsung’s online store as of writing this article. In our opinion, it is better to opt for the 256GB model of the S25 in case you are planning on purchasing the device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications

The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, has a Pixel density of 418 PPI, and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The refresh rate of the display can change dynamically between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. The display supports up to 2600 nits peak brightness.

Galaxy S25 camera setup comprises of a 50MP primary wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, multi-directional PDAF and OIS. Then there’s a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x Optical Zoom support, an f/2.4 aperture, OIS, PDAF and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 Aperture and 120-degree FoV. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera.

It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset under the hood, paired with 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

It runs on a 4000mAh battery and offers 25W wired and 15W wireless charging with reverse wireless charging support. As for the software, the S25 runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. Further, the S25 series will receive 7 major Android OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP68 dust & water resistance. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi Direct.