Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, S22 Series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Receive May 2024 Security Patch

While we are halfway through May, Samsung is just now releasing the May 2024 security patch for its flagship smartphones, including the latest Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well. All these devices are receiving the update in different regions.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are receiving the May 2024 security patch in South Korea and in India as well. The May 2024 patch is supposed to get 45 fixes for security issues. The update that brings the latest security update to three devices carries firmware version S921NKSS2AXE1, S926NKSS2AXE1, and S928NKSS2AXE1 respectively, in Korea.

As for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the US region is the first to receive the May 2024 security update. The update was released for some carrier-locked units, while unlocked units (and for other countries) should receive it in the next few days.

Read More: Google Borrows Secure Folder Feature From Samsung, Calls It “Private Space” In Android 15

Next up is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that has received the May 2024 security patch. A user on Samsung’s Community forums for India was the first to spot the update and share a screenshot of the version information. The update carries firmware version F946BXXS2CXE2, and is 441.54 MB in size.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also received the latest security patch and is currently available in Europe, India, and the USA. Finally, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have also gotten this month’s security patch and Europe is the first region to get the update. The new firmware build number for S22 series is S90*BXXSAEXE3 (via Android Headlines).

If you have any of the above devices, go over to the Settings, tap on Software Update, and then on Download and Install to check whether your unit has received the update or not. If you are in a different region, you may have to wait for a few days before the update reaches you.