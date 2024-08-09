Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, S23 Series, Galaxy M55, and More Receive August 2024 Security Patch

Samsung has begin seeding the August 2024 security patch to a load of its smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, and more. The new update is a major one despite being mere a security patch update, as it fixes a flaw known as CVE-2024-32896, which reportedly deals with a “systemic weakness” within Android.

At the moment, Samsung has made the latest security update available to the European variants of the Galaxy S24 models, bearing model numbers SM-S921B, SM-S926B, and SM-S928B. The new firmware has version S92XBXXS3AXGF and should make its way to more models across various regions soon. The update sadly doesn’t contain any camera improvements users have been expecting.

Next, the carrier-unlocked variants of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in the United States, having model numbers SM-S911U1, SM-S916U1, and SM-S918U1, respectively, are now also getting the August 2024 security patch. The Galaxy S23 FE is also a part of the list of phones getting the August 2024 patch.

Read More: Samsung’s Galaxy AI coming to Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G: Report

Again, the update should expand to more regions soon. Users were expecting that the older Samsung flagships would receive One UI 6.1.1 within the August update considering the One UI 7 Beta got delayed due to it. However, that isn’t the case, and you are only getting the security patch as of now.

The Galaxy F55 5G and the Galaxy M55 5G, which are essentially the same devices, are now also getting the update in India. The update for the F55 has the firmware version E556BXXU3AXG7 and has a download size of around 455MB. The update for the M55 has the version number M556BXXU3AXG7.

You can check whether your unit has received the update by heading over to Settings, then Software Update, and then tapping on Download and Install.