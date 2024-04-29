The Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), dragontrail glass protection, and 1000 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.