The Galaxy F55 5G sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), dragontrail glass protection, and 1000 nits peak brightness.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 45W Fast charging support.
At the back, it gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor along with a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.
Connectivity options on the handset include Dual-SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB-C port for charging. Then, the handset also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and gets an optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Light Green, Dark Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity