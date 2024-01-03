Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Event Confirmed For January 17

Samsung has finally confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, set for January 17, when the brand’s first major Galaxy Unpacked event for 2024 will take place. The event is also set to introduce Galaxy AI, which is Samsung’s own take on artificial intelligence-based features for its smartphones.

On January 17, Samsung Electronics will host the Unpacked 2024 event in San Jose. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. PST (11:30 p.m. IST). By now, we know what all we can expect from the launch event, including the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Book 4 series. These laptops were unveiled earlier last month and will now be released globally.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy S24 series has been detailed down to its minutest specification, thanks to leaks and Samsung not being able to prevent those. As for software side of things, the Galaxy AI will power a lot of the features coming in One UI 6.1, including weather based dynamic lock screen animations, live translation, Generative AI wallpaper feature and a lot more.

As for the design, Samsung will be offering a titanium build with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, similar to iPhone 15 Pro models. That should ideally make the device lighter as well as more durable. Further, the handset will house a better telephoto sensor, a brighter display with up to 2600 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and new colour options as well.

Coming to Plus model, it is getting the most upgrades in terms of specifications, including a bigger battery, a higher Resolution display, a flatter frame compared to the Galaxy S23+, 12GB RAM as standard across all variants, and a more powerful chipset. The Galaxy S24 will get the same design as the Galaxy S24+, but in a smaller form factor. A smaller form factor means a smaller battery as well, however, its capacity has still been increased to 4000mAh over last year’s Galaxy S23 which has a 3900mAh battery.

It is still unclear whether the vanilla and plus models will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip or Samsung’s own Exynos 2400, or if Samsung would decide which region gets which processor. For that, we’ll have to wait till January 17 as the official announcement would reveal everything, or in other words, would confirm the leaks.