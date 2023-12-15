Intel Core Ultra Powered Laptops: Galaxy Book 4 Series, Zenbook 14 OLED, ThinkPad X1 Carbon And More

Revealed a day early through a mistake, the Galaxy Book 4 series has now officially launched. The lineup comprises Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360. The latest series has a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system.

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra comes with up to a new Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package. All the laptops can be configured in various trims, as they all have Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 CPU options, except for the Ultra, which has Core Ultra 9 and Ultra 7 CPU options.

The laptops sport a Dynamic 2X AMOLED Display with a WQXGA+ (2880×1800) resolution, 400nits brightness, 48 – 120Hz variable refresh rate, anti-reflection coating and 120% DCI-P3 colour volume. The Book 4 Ultra and Book 4 Pro 360 are available solely in a 16-inch trim, while the Book 4 Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch trims.

The Ultra laptop can have up to a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, while the other two models have the new Intel Arc Graphics. RAM options can range from 16GB to up to 64GB LPDDR5x module, while PCIe SSD storage can go up to 2TB, depending on the model you purchase. The laptops have Studio-quality Dual Microphones, AKG Quad speakers, and a 1080p webcam. The Book 4 Pro 360 also includes an S-Pen in the box as it gets touchscreen support.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K at 60fps and 5K at 120fps), Micro SD, and a Headphone / Microphone jack. The 16-inch models of all variants have a 76Wh battery, while the 16-inch model of Book 4 Pro gets a 63Wh battery.

The Galaxy Book 4 series will be progressively made available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024. Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will be available in Moonstone Gray, Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.