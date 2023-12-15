Intel Core Ultra Powered Laptops: Galaxy Book 4 Series, Zenbook 14 OLED, ThinkPad X1 Carbon And More

Intel has debuted its new lineup of CPUs called the Core Ultra chipsets. The new Intel Core Ultra consists of three categories including Core Ultra 9, Ultra 7 and Ultra 5. Shortly after the launch, a bouquet of companies have announced their respective products with new Intel chips, including the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 and many more. So here’s an overview of what all has debuted so far with the Intel Core Ultra lineup or processors.
1Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series
Revealed a day early through a mistake, the Galaxy Book 4 series has now officially launched. The lineup comprises Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360. The latest series has a new intelligent processor, a more vivid and interactive display and a robust security system.
The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra comes with up to a new Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor that combines a faster central processing unit (CPU), a higher-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) and a newly added neural processing unit (NPU) into a single package. All the laptops can be configured in various trims, as they all have Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 CPU options, except for the Ultra, which has Core Ultra 9 and Ultra 7 CPU options.
The laptops sport a Dynamic 2X AMOLED Display with a WQXGA+ (2880×1800) resolution, 400nits brightness, 48 – 120Hz variable refresh rate, anti-reflection coating and 120% DCI-P3 colour volume. The Book 4 Ultra and Book 4 Pro 360 are available solely in a 16-inch trim, while the Book 4 Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch trims.
The Ultra laptop can have up to a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, while the other two models have the new Intel Arc Graphics. RAM options can range from 16GB to up to 64GB LPDDR5x module, while PCIe SSD storage can go up to 2TB, depending on the model you purchase. The laptops have Studio-quality Dual Microphones, AKG Quad speakers, and a 1080p webcam. The Book 4 Pro 360 also includes an S-Pen in the box as it gets touchscreen support.
Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port (Supports 8K at 60fps and 5K at 120fps), Micro SD, and a Headphone / Microphone jack. The 16-inch models of all variants have a 76Wh battery, while the 16-inch model of Book 4 Pro gets a 63Wh battery.
The Galaxy Book 4 series will be progressively made available in select markets, starting with Korea in January 2024. Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will be available in Moonstone Gray, Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Book 4 Pro 360 will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colour options.
2Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
The new Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics. It sports a 3K (2880×1800) ASUS Lumina OLED 120Hz display with up to 600-nit brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 87% screen-to-body ratio.
Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 3.5 mm audio jack, up to Bluetooth v5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. Next, it gets Harman Kardon-certified audio system, an FHD IR Webcam with a physical shutter for privacy, and a new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard.
It can pack up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop packs a 75Wh battery.
3Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, IdeaPad Pro 5i
Talking about the ThinkPad models first, both of the, have a 14-inch display with a 16:10 ratio and 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. The top model will have a 2.8K OLED panel, but the high-end panel will also have a 120 Hz refresh rate. Then, they get 8MP webcams, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD Storage. They pack the latest Intel Core Ultra Processors.
They get Bluetooth 5.3, a choice between Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 and optional support for 4G LTE or 5G sub-6 GHz cellular radios. For the first time, Lenovo is giving the option to the customers to opt for an optional glass Haptic TouchPad instead of a TrackPad in a ThinkPad series laptop. The ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 also has a larger magnetic pen for a better stylus experience. Finally, these laptops also have a Fingerprint Reader, Camera Privacy Shutter and a Kensington lock slot.
As for the IdeaPad Pro 5i, it comes in two options including 14-inch and 16-inch, both of which can pack up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 chip and Intel Arc graphics or the optional up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. They get up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB Gen 4 PCIe SSD.
The 16-inch model has a 2K OLED panel while the 14-inch trim has a 2.8K OLED panel. They support 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification and TÜV Eyesafe Display Certification. Next, it boasts of FHD Camera with ToF sensor, Privacy Shutter, Dual Microphone Array, 2W x 2 speakers, 84Whr battery, Wi-Fi 6E, up to Bluetooth v5.2, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1 x SD Card reader, and 1 x 3.5mm audio jack.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989 (approx Rs 2,49,000). Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639 (approx Rs 2,19,800). The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 9) is available now, with an expected starting price of $1,149.99 (approx Rs 95,800).
4MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, Prestige 13 AI Evo
The MSI Prestige 16 AI studio version comes with either the Core Ultra 9 185H CPU or the Core Ultra 7 155H, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. It comes with either a 3840×2400 OLED display or a 2560×1600 IPS display. These models also boast of up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
It can get up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. They get Wi-Fi 7 along with Bluetooth v5.4. There’s a 99.9Whr battery under the hood. The regular 16-inch model gets 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2, and two USB Type-C ports (1 x Thunderbolt 4). On the Prestige 16 AI Evo Studio, both the USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, you get an Ethernet jack, a full-sized SD card slot, a lock slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Coming to the Prestige 13 AI Evo, the ports include a micro SD card slot, lock slot, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. The 13-inch laptop will come with a 2880 x 1800 OLED panel along with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also gets Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, and a 75Whr battery. All three laptops have proximity sensors, noise-cancelling 3D cameras, and a spatial array microphone.
The 13-inch MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo starts at $1,049 (approx Rs 87,300) while the Prestige 16 AI Evo and Prestige 16 AI Studio Evo start at $1,399 (approx Rs 1,16,000) and $1,899 (approx Rs 1,58,000), respectively.
5Acer Swift Go 14, Acer Predator Triton Neo 16
The new Acer Swift Go 14 is powered by up to the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and verified as an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop. The Intel Ultra Core H Series processors also come equipped with Intel AI Boost acting as a dedicated AI engine – and built-in Intel Arc GPU. It’s connectivity options include two USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD slot along with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.
The 14-inch laptop gets a 2.8K resolution (2880×1800) OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification, and 90 Hz refresh rate. The OLED laptop also offers a WUXGA (1920×1200) display option with touchscreen capabilities. It also has a 1440p QHD webcam.
The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-72) will be available in North America in January 2024, starting at USD 799.99 (approx Rs 66,500).
As for the gaming Predator Triton Neo 16 laptop, it features up to a 3.2K Resolution 16-inch panel running at 165 Hz Refresh Rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It gets Intel Core Ultra H-Series processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The Predator Triton Neo 16 is also being offered with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.
Connectivity options include 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, 2 x unspecified USB-A ports, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, and Kensington lock slot. The laptop will go on sale in March 2024 with a $1,499.99 (approx Rs 1,24,700) starting price.