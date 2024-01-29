Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in China: Google Out, Baidu In

Samsung has made a significant strategic shift in its Galaxy S24 series launch in China. The South Korean tech giant has decided not to incorporate its native Galaxy AI features but to integrate Baidu’s Ernie AI into the new smartphone lineup. This move responds to Google’s limited presence in China, pushing Samsung to adapt its strategy to the regional tech landscape.

Ernie AI Powers Galaxy S24’s Advanced Features

The Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series will showcase Ernie AI’s capabilities, offering AI-based real-time call translation, summarization, and text formatting features. The enhanced Samsung Note Assistant, powered by Ernie AI, enables users to translate content and summarize lengthy information with a simple click. Baidu introduced Ernie 4.0 in October 2023, positioning it as a powerful competitor to models like GPT-4 developed by OpenAI.

Baidu’s Perspective on Ernie 4.0

During the ‘Baidu World 2023’ event, Baidu’s CEO, Robin Li, emphasized the significant improvements in Ernie 4.0, claiming it to be on par with GPT-4. This reflects the ongoing trend where tech companies globally strive to create their own large language models. Samsung’s adoption of Ernie AI in its Galaxy S24 series underscores the prominence of Chinese-developed language models.

Read More:

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy AI – Free Usage or Subscription Model? Samsung Responds

Samsung’s BKC Store Integrates Online and Offline Shopping Experiences

Samsung’s Regional Adaptability

Samsung’s decision to rely on Baidu’s Ernie AI in China is a testament to the adaptability of tech giants in tailoring their strategies based on regional considerations. The limited access to Google services in China has prompted Samsung to explore Baidu’s solution. This strategic move aligns with Samsung’s strategy to provide technology tailored to its target markets’ specific needs and preferences.

Implications for Samsung’s Market Presence in China

As Samsung aims to expand its market share in China, integrating Baidu’s Ernie AI into the Galaxy S24 series reflects a deeper integration with local services. Samsung’s foldable devices and advanced AI features from Ernie position the company uniquely in the premium smartphone segment. The partnership with Baidu may prove instrumental in enticing more consumers in China to switch from competitors like Apple iPhone or local brands.

Samsung’s collaboration with Baidu’s Ernie AI showcases the dynamic nature of the tech industry as companies adapt to the unique demands of different markets.