Samsung’s BKC Store Integrates Online and Offline Shopping Experiences

The South Korean tech giant Samsung opened its first O2O (online-to-offline) store at Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex ( BKC), Mumbai. The Samsung BKC store is the focal point for showcasing the company’s latest products and innovations, including the AI-powered Galaxy S24 series.

This exclusive store, a first for Samsung in Mumbai, showcases not only the latest offerings available in India but also innovations and products not found in other stores across the country.

Samsung has already established 11 premium experience centres in India, and Sumit Valia, Sr.Director- Head of Corporate Marketing & Direct To Consumer Channel, Samsung India, in an exclusive interaction with The Mobile Indian, said, ” We plan to add four more such stores by February.” He also added that Samsung employees manage the BKC store entirely.

Valia highlighted, “At the store, we are showcasing top-of-the-line Samsung products, but consumers can browse through our digital catalogue and place orders for any of our products, including budget smartphones.” The unique aspect of the store is its integration of online and offline shopping experiences, allowing consumers to order a product online and collect it within two hours from the store.

Talking about whether other Samsung Stores across India will get the same look and feel as that BKC store, Valia said, “The BKC store’s services and experiences are expected to be replicated in other Samsung stores across India over time, ensuring a uniform customer experience nationwide.”

The underlying theme of the store is “AI for All.” JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, at the inauguration, said, “With Samsung BKC, we are not only expanding our retail presence in India, but we are also putting together a playground to bring AI experiences to one place.”

Valia further elaborated on the AI experience at the Samsung BKC, emphasizing that it extends beyond smartphones to include home appliances. The store showcases AI-enabled appliances such as refrigerators that understand content and recommend recipes based on stored products and washing machines that comprehend loads and fabric sensitivity to optimize laundry settings, all accessible remotely via the SmartThings app.

The Samsung BKC store features various experience zones, covering gaming, work-from-home setups, smart kitchens, and smart home spaces. Customization options for cases and accessories are also offered without additional costs.

For those interested in the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, pre-orders are now available at the Samsung BKC store. Users can also order online-exclusive colour variants of the Galaxy S24 Ultra directly at the venue, further enhancing the consumer experience in this innovative O2O store.