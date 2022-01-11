Samsung Galaxy S22 series tipped to launch on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S22 series flagship smartphones have been in news via various leaks and rumours already. The company has, however, not yet officially announced the launch date. Now a new report has tipped the launch date of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

As per Korean publication DDaily, Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event virtually on February 8. The company is said to unveil the Galaxy S22 series during the event.

Further, Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the phones from February 9. The shipping will reportedly begin from February 21. The Galaxy S22 series handsets will go on regular sale starting February 24.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to include three models – Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the most premium model available in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. It will come with S Pen support in a black colour.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will reportedly come in a Rose Gold colour variant. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in a Red variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series Specs (Rumoured)

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display with a peak brightness of 1000nits. The plus variant could get a 6.55-inch display. The Ultra model might feature a 6.8-inch curved display. Both offer 1750nits brightness and contrast ratios of 3,000,000:1.

All three devices will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an Exynos variant for some markets. Samsung could launch the Galaxy S22 series in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus model with 8GB LPDDR5X DRAM will have 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in two models. There will be 12GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and a 16GB RAM model with 512GB of internal storage.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come with a triple camera setup. This will include 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3X zoom. In addition, both the devices will use a 10MP front camera with f/f2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto and a 10MP 10X telephoto camera.

In addition, the series is said to run One UI 4.1. The new One UI version will be released with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones. Moreover, they are said to be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be backed up by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The S22+ model is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.