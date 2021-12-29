Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Leaks, rumours and updates

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to make its debut next year. The series was scheduled to be announced on February 8. But a recent report suggests that Samsung’s new flagship will be unveiled in late February or early March 2022.

The delay is said to be due to ongoing supply chain issues. However, Samsung has not officially announced the launch date at the moment.

There is a lot that has leaked about the S22 series. Let’s look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 series expected specs, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to include three models – Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to be the most premium model available in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. It will come with S Pen support in a black colour.

The vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will reportedly come in a Rose Gold colour variant. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in a Red variant.

Rumoured Specs

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 is said to feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display. The plus variant could get a 6.55-inch display. The Utra model might feature a 6.8-inch curved display.

Depending on the market, all three devices will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2200 SoCs. Samsung could launch the Galaxy S22 series in India with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus model with 8GB LPDDR5X DRAM will have 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come in two models. There will be 12GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and a 16GB RAM model with 512GB of internal storage.

In addition, the series is said to run One UI 4.1. The new One UI version will be released with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones. They are said to be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will come with a triple camera setup. This will include 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3X zoom. In addition, both the devices will use a 10MP front camera with f/f2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3X telephoto and a 10MP 10X telephoto camera.

Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be backed up by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The S22+ model is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.