Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Leaked Specs, expected price and more

The much-hyped Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is expected to launch next month. Now ahead of its rumoured launch, complete specs and price of Galaxy S21 FE have leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price (expected)

As per the details leaked by SamMobile, the forthcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be priced around $699, which is approx. Rs 53,000 for the base variant. You should be getting Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender for colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs (Rumoured)

As for the specifications, the phone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC or an Exynos 2100 SoC. It will likely come in 6GB and 8GB of RAM with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. However, the report says that the storage won’t be expandable as the company has decided to skip the micro-SD card slot.

ALSO READ: One UI 4.0 Beta now available for Galaxy S21 series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera within the centered punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls.

The phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup at the rear. It will consist of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel F/2.4 telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom.

The phone will run Android 12 based OneUI 4.0 out-of-the-box. The phone is tipped to receive major OS upgrades till Android 15. There will also be IP68 water resistance. It will be backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Connectivity features might include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C for charging.

Samsung has not yet officially announced the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The CES is taking place during the first week of January. It is likely that Samsung might launch the phone at the event.