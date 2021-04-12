Samsung Galaxy S21 FE showcased through renders

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to arrive later this year and we already have a first look at the design of the upcoming smartphone

Samsung's Fan Edition phones have been the brand's way of providing Flagship specifications at a more competitive price than a full-fledged flagship. The latest Fan Edition device to arrive should be the Galaxy S21 FE and we now have an idea of what the device could look like when it arrives.

Thanks to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, we now have a detailed design render of the smartphone and it looks similar to Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+. However, there's a minor change in design which Hemmerstoffer notes that while the S21 camera bump extends from the metal frame of the device, the S21 FE bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel.

The Galaxy S21 FE should sport a 6.4-inch panel on the front which is slightly bigger than the standard Galaxy S21. However, Galaxy S21 FE is still smaller compared to the Galaxy S20 FE, measuring at 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. There has been no official confirmation from Samsung whether the device will arrive but it is expected that the Galaxy S21 FE could be launched sometime later this year.

Earlier last week, Samsung started providing a Rs 5000 slash on the Galaxy S21+ along which customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.Galaxy S21+ is listed on Samsung's website for Rs 76,999 but after applying both the instant cashback and exchange bonus, the effective price of the smartphone comes down to Rs 64,999.

If you are an HDFC card owner, you can also avail a cashback offer of Rs 7000. Samsung is also providing a new bundle where you can get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 with any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones at an additional cost of just Rs 990.