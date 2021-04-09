Galaxy S21+ available in India with a cashback of Rs 5000

Galaxy S21+ is available with an instant cashback of Rs 5000 while there are offers on S21 and S21 Ultra as well

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series that arrived earlier this year is now being sold with a bunch of offers from the brand in India. Samsung announced on Thursday that customers who are looking to purchase Galaxy S21+ will be offered with an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 through Samsung's official online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and other leading online and offline stores.

Along with that, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on the S21+. Galaxy S21+ is listed on Samsung's website for Rs 76,999 but after applying both the instant cashback and exchange bonus, the effective price of the smartphone comes down to Rs 64,999.

If you are an HDFC card owner, you can also avail a cashback offer of Rs 7000. Samsung is also providing a new bundle where you can get the Galaxy Watch Active 2 worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 with any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones at an additional cost of just Rs 990.

The regular S21 will also be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Again, if you own an HDFC bank card, these smartphones will have a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 for S21 and Rs 10,000 for S21 Ultra.

All the three smartphones in the series are powered by Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC and come with a 120Hz AMOLED panel on the front. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature an identical triple rear camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The S21 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 10-megapixel sensor telephoto lens with OIS support, and another 10-megapixel sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens.