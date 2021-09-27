Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cancelled: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has had its fair share of leaks in the past months, but it seems like the smartphone won’t be launching at all. A new report suggests that Galaxy S21 FE has been cancelled because of a couple of reasons that have also been mentioned.

The report comes from DDaily, a South Korean Publication which says that the development has been confirmed by a Samsung Electronics official. The official has said the company has cancelled the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) Unpacked event which was set to take place in mid-October. He further mentions that the company seems is considering to not launch the smartphone at all.

The reason behind it is the high sales figures of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the ongoing global chip shortage. These two reasons have compelled the company to cancel the S21 FE.Galaxy S21 FE has earlier appeared on the US FCC certification website and a bunch of other websites.

There could also be a possibility that the Galaxy S21 FE has only be cancelled for South Korea because the smartphone has been reported before to launch in a limited countries.

The design of the Galaxy S21 FE has also been revealed in the past through renders. Per the render, the smartphone looked similar to Galaxy S21 and the S21+. The Galaxy S21 FE could have sported a 6.4-inch front panel. Moreover, it would have been slightly bigger than the one seen on the regular Galaxy S21.

Some other rumoured specifications of the device include a 32MP selfie camera and a 12MP triple-camera setup at the rear. It could also feature stereo speakers and an IP67/68 certification. The phone should also support reverse wireless charging along with NFC. It could run on Android 11 based on OneUI 3.1.1.